Kiara Advani's Stylish Ode To Rohit Bal In A Long Floral Anarkali For <i>Game Changer</i>'s Teaser Launch

Kiara Advani is a constant in lighting up the fashion arena with her impeccable looks. For a teaser launch of her upcoming film Game Changer in Lucknow, the star looked absolutely beautiful in a stunning white piece. The star opted for a white flowy dress, featuring red and green coloured floral detailings. The sleeveless dress came with a fitted bodice and a sweetheart neckline that perfectly accentuated her curves. The star accessorised her look with golden jewellery. The golden bracelets and choker added an edgy look to the outfit. She completed her look with a subtle base, lots of highlighter, neatly filled brows, brown eyes, and glossy lips. With her wavy curves left open, she looked one big tile fashionista.

From red carpet looks to promotional events, Kiara's fashion choices are worth bookmarking. In another look from her upcoming flick, Kiara looked glamorous in an icy blue gown. The full-sleeved piece came with padded shoulders and a long train. The middle cutout at the bodice added glamquotient to the look. The dress featured beadwork and sequins throughout the outfit. Not only this, the thigh-high slit added extra oomph to her look. For her makeup, the star went for her signature clean girl look with lots of highlighter and nude lips. She adorned her look with pear-encrusted headgear and a statement ring.

We are loving her promotional fits and just can't wait to see more of them.

