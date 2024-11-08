Ananya Panday Made Her Mom's Rohit Bal Suit From 21-Years Ago Look Just As Chic For A Friend's Wedding

Ananya Panday can never go wrong with her fashion lookbooks. While her wardrobe features some of the most stunning and trendiest fits, the actress is not deterred by the idea of repeating her outfits. Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram from the wedding of her friend Deeya Shroff. For the special day, Ananya chose an embroidered sea-green kurta set by late fashion designer Rohit Bal. Interestingly, it was the same ensemble that Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey wore 21 years ago. By choosing to re-wear the silhouette, Ananya indeed put forward a strong message on sustainable fashion. But also ensured that designer Rohit Bal's legacy lived on from his timeless collections. The sleeveless number came with a thin middle slit embellished with sequins and golden embroidery. Similar patterns run through the entire bodice offering the right dose of sparkle, apt for a wedding. Ananya teamed up the kurta with an equally ornate sea-green dupatta and a pair of identical colour-coded churidar pants. For the unversed, Ananya Panday was the showstopper for Rohit Bal's last dance at the recent Lakme Fashion Week 2024 held in New Delhi.

With her OOTD making all the noise, Ananya Panday resorted to wearing minimal accessories. She went with golden jhumkas, minus any necklace or bangles. Because sometimes, less is more and Ananya being a style maverick knows it all too well. For makeup, the actress opted for a dewy base, dabbing some blush on the cheeks. A few drops of highlighter delivered the perfect glow. Nude lips and subtle eye drama rounded off her beauty glam. The micro-bindi framed her face like a true wonder. Ananya sealed her ethnic avatar with a straight, open hairdo.

This is not the first time that Ananya Panday decided to take the sustainable fashion route. Previously, Bhavana Pandey dropped a photo on Instagram featuring her daughters Ananya and Rysa. In the collage photo, Bhavana, Ananya and Rysa were seen wearing a similar green midi dress on different occasions. The post stands as proof of how the Panday clan often leans on repurposing their outfits. The strapless ensemble, which one assumes belongs to Bhavana, has a sweetheart neckline. The fitted bodice is intricately embroidered with floral accents and looks just so chic on the mother and their daughters.

When celebrities like Ananya Panday adopt a sustainable style, conventional sartorial statements are bound to change.

