Ananya Panday In A Noir Floral Rohit Bal <i>Lehenga</i> Gave A Fitting Grand Finale At The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Rohit Bal made his much-anticipated return to the runway with his show at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI grand finale and what an epic closing it was. Lakme's brand ambassador, Ananya Panday walked the ramp as the showstopper in a quintessential Rohit Bal signature ensemble. With the couturier, expect solid whites and blacks with large rose designs planted on them. Ananya Panday looked perfectly in sync with the autumnal festive season in a contemporary lehenga with noir florals. The ensemble featured a black velvet lehenga with large red roses paired with a short bralette blouse layered with a cape-style jacket. To add that festive touch, the roses were placed in a grid pattern carrying hand-embroidered borders that matched the borders of the rest of the ensemble.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Suited Up In Style Wearing A Black Cape Blazer With A Bedazzled Bodysuit

Photo Credit: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

The lehenga, much like the rest of the collection, was indicative of the designer's signature design language. The lehenga was part of a larger celebration to applaud the return of the designer on the runway and mark his influence on fashion in India. Ananya Panday complemented her attire with a classic makeup look consisting of winged eyeliner and a bright red lip and a low messy bun for her hairstyle. The lehenga was the highlight of the evening but God is in the details when it is Rohit Bal's show (and not just any show but his comeback show) where her accessories played an important role in adding a further festive touch. Round drop stud earrings with a matching cuff bracelet added a traditional yet modern touch to the overall look to make this grand finale, a finale for the books.

Photo Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk

Ananya Panday's mesmerising walk and Rohit Bal's unique floral lehengas together form the secret to a finale etched in history.

Also Read: If You're Like Ananya Panday Who "Gets Cheated On," These 5 Red Flags Could Reveal A Cheating Partner