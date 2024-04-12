Just Like It Was For Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey's Strapless Green Dress Is A Classic For Rysa Panday Too

Call it sustainable fashion or an ode to mom, Ananya and Rysa Panday can't have enough of this green dress from Bhavana Pandey's closet

Just Like It Was For Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey's Strapless Green Dress Is A Classic For Rysa Panday Too

Good looks and style run in the Panday family

People often get deterred by the idea of repeating outfits. But, thanks to celebrities, we see a change in that notion. The latest B-town star who has hopped onto the trend is the Panday clan, aka Ananya, her sister Rysa, and mother Bhavana. In a recent Instagram drop, Bhavana Pandey shared how her strapless dress is a classic in the Panday household. "Talk about recycling" says Bhavana Pandey shared a collage of the trio featuring Bhavana herself in the middle and her daughters on either side from different occasions wearing a strapless green dress that one assumes first belonged to her. The strapless green midi dress is exquisitely embroidered with floral accents and has a sweetheart neckline. Although the outfit was the same, Bhavana and her daughters styled it differently. Ananya resorted to rosy-glam makeup coupled with hoops. Rysa chose a nude glam makeover pairing the outfit with multi-tiered bangles. Bhavana displayed heavy-duty beauty strokes featuring bright red lips, blush-highlighted cheeks, and muted smokey eyes. But sometimes it isn't even about sustainable fashion. Sometimes it is just a mother's love for her daughters to offer them a piece of you in the form of something from her closet. And maybe we can imagine that the Panday girls just like us have a soft spot for their mother's precious goods in the closet. 

Also Read: Ananya Panday Is Sweating Her Way To A Summer Body With A Cadillac Pilates Session

Another actress who has walked on the recycled fashion path is Khushi Kapoor. At the screening of her debut film The Archies, she paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother and veteran actress Sridevi by re-wearing her gown. Khushi strutted down the red carpet in a heavily sequined golden gown. The strapless number fit her like a glove, plunging into a form-fitting mermaid trail, sweeping the floor. The stunning dress was previously worn by Sridevi on the IIFA red carpet in 2013. The star kid amped up her belle avatar with a glittery diamond choker, studs, and a neat updo. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Also Read: Ananya Panday's Throwback Holiday Pic Is Reason Enough To Plan A Summer Euro Trip To These 10 Destinations

Alia Bhatt was the one to grab the fashion headlines not too long ago when she decided to re-drape her wedding saree. For the National Awards ceremony, the actress wrapped herself in her ivory Sabyasachi saree. The six-yard spectacle came with intricate golden embroidery weaved like flowers. The scalloped borders, adorned with sequins elevated her charm. A matching blouse rounded off her ethereal avatar. Pearl-studded choker and stone-encrusted studs, coupled with a red bindi and wavy updo sealed her look of elegance. 

With celebrities offering insights on how to style old clothes, fashion traditions are changing for sure.

Also Read: 

Ananya Panday And Farah Khan Double The Style Quo In Fiery Red Outfits

Also Read

.