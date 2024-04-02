Ananya Panday Is Sweating Her Way To A Summer Body With A Cadillac Pilates Session

Ananya Panday Is Sweating Her Way To A Summer Body With Cadillac Pilates

Ananya Panday's rulebook to stay fit includes a variation of workouts that focus on strength building, balance and mobility. Always a Pilates girl, Ananya Panday's series of exercises come with a unique twist to them. Her traditional strength training got an upgrade in her latest Pilates session with trainer Namrata Purohit. The actress indulged in a solid workout session as she tried walkover on the Cadillac machine for the first time. A different form of Pilates, the Cadillac Walkover is a therapeutic exercise that targets deeper stretches. It also helps to improve body movement and posture. One can also improve their balance by entering the advanced level of Pilates with a walkover on the Cadillac machine. Ananya's form was enough to give us all the inspiration to level up our fitness sphere. Let Ananya's workout be our weekday motivation to get through the rest of the week.

Ananya Panday's holistic approach towards health will leave you with much-needed inspiration. Her fitness journey has been a mix of yoga, Pilates and much more that has created a buzz around effective training. Previously, celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit shared a workout video of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as they burned those calories with Pilates. They did variation of squats, rowing and some fun exercises to sweat it out in a chill way.

Ananya Panday's fitness diaries are an inspiration for us to up our workout game.