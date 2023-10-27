Like Workout Buddies Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday, Sweat It Out With Your BFF In A Pilates Session

Sara And Ananya Workout Together At A Pilates Session Giving Fitness Goals

The importance of fitness and working out has been a recent top priority amongst Bollywood celebrities. May it be yoga, gym workouts, martial arts, or other forms of fitness, Bollywood stars are taking the fitness game seriously and we absolutely are inspired by them. We have seen Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty doing yoga, Kriti Sanon's kickboxing and boxing, and Disha Patani's martial arts. This time it's Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday who were working out together at a Pilates session. The session was shot by celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit and looked fun as they both enjoyed their workouts.

The post was captioned, "This is just a tiny glimpse of @saraalikhan95 and @ananyapanday 's workout today.. making it look sooo easy having fun while getting fit. Honestly, working out should always be enjoyable. Some days it might be a challenging workout, while some days it might be a lighter session but what will really keep you going is that it is enjoyable, and something you want to do. I have always believed that when you enjoy your workout, it's more likely that you will come back for your next one. It's easier to do something you enjoy, working out should never feel stressful, or just too difficult all the time. There has to be a balance, you work hard but can also have fun while at it. PS: also it's important to remember there are different aspects to fitness, strength being one of them, but it is equally important to work on balance, reaction time, agility, coordination and more! #Pilates #PilatesGirl #PilatesInstructor #ReactionTime #ReactionTraining #ThePilatesStudio. The post received many comments from their fans and followers.

Looking at these Bollywood beauties, if you too are inspired to start your Pilates journey, here are a few benefits of the fitness activity that you should know.

Helps Relieve Tension In The Muscles

Pilates help in building strong core muscles which in turn, enables you to have better posture. Pilates is mainly useful for people with sedentary lifestyles and who work from the desk for a long period of time. The desk posture cause tension in the shoulders, back, and legs, and doing Pilates can enable you to reduce this tension.

Improves The Balance

A strong core helps the body successfully enact many of its automated processes, including maintaining our balance.

Decreases The Back Pain

Back pain is related to a weaker core. The healthier the core, the lesser the back pain. Pilates can help protect you from experiencing back pain during daily activities, like lifting, working, and sitting.

Improves Flexibility And Mobility

Pilates uses fluid movements to improve range of motion and mobility. It makes the body more flexible and mobile.

Reduces Stress

Pilates includes breath control during the workouts. It is an effective way to not only reduce stressful feelings but also balance the body's autonomic nervous system.

We hope with these benefits, you will start your journey getting inspired by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

