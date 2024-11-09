You Wish You Looked As Edgy As Pooja Hegde In A White Crop Top And Balloon Pants

When it comes to exuding confidence with her impeccable style, Pooja Hegde never disappoints. From chic to traditional ensemble, her outfit is full of stylish pieces. In her latest Instagram post, the star carried a very upmarket look by wearing a white cropped top that came with a deep neckline, accentuating her curves well. She paired her basic top with custom black balloon pants from the fashion label ADK by Avishi Dayal Kalra. This figure-hugging top complemented the oversized pants very well, giving the whole look a classy edge. For her makeup, the star went with a subtle base, lots of highlighter, and glossy brown lips. She added perfect drama to her life with neatly done brows, wispy lashes, and nude eyes. Letting her outfit do the talking, she ditched accessories and kept her long tresses loose open.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor "Felt Like Eating Some Cassata" But Wore An Ombre Saree In Matching Colours Instead

Pooja Hegde never fails to amaze us with her on-fleek fashion choices. In another look, the star radiated sunshine in a yellow bodycon dress from the label Supria Munjal. The yellow bodycon came with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, which Pooja pulled off with utmost confidence and style. The ruched details and beaded elements all over the dress added the oomph factor to her look. Pooja kept her makeup minimal with lots of blush and highlighter , wined eyeliner, glittery eyes, and nude lips. She complemented her look with diamond earrings and statement rings, looking lovely as ever.

Be it Indian or Western, Pooja Hegde can ace any style effortlessly, and we are here to take notes.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Made Her Mom's Rohit Bal Suit From 21-Years Ago Look Just As Chic For A Friend's Wedding