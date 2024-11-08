Janhvi Kapoor "Felt Like Eating Some Cassata" But Wore An Ombre <i>Saree</i> In Matching Colours Instead

Every desi fashion enthusiast has a soft spot for sarees. From breezy patterned drapes to heavy-duty Banarasi numbers, there are numerous alternatives for the six-yard beauties. Janhvi Kapoor, like all Indian fashion icons, has a large collection of lovely sarees. For her recent traditional look, she chose a stunning floral embroidered pink ombre saree, which she paired with a matching off-shoulder blouse. The saree featured a delicate pink ombre, transitioning from a light shade at the top to a deeper shade at the bottom. It was adorned with intricate floral embroidery. The off-shoulder blouse complements the saree perfectly, featuring the same floral embroidery and sheer full-length sleeves. The off-shoulder design added a modern and glamorous touch to the traditional saree.

For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a glamorous yet natural look, with shimmery eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip shade. She kept her accessories minimal, only wearing a statement choker and a few rings. Her long, wavy hair was left open, cascading down her shoulders and framing her face beautifully.

On Diwali, Janhvi Kapoor wore a simple pink saree with intricate floral embroidery. The actress paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Janhvi accessorised her look with a statement necklace and earrings. She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup natural for the evening.

Before that, Janhvi Kapoor dressed up in a pastel pink saree that transitioned to a mint green shade towards the border. The drape was adorned with delicate floral embroidery and a heavily embellished border, giving it a festive and elegant look. The actress teamed the saree with a matching blush pink blouse featuring golden embellishments and a modest neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor's saree collection is one for the books.

