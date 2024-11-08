Janhvi Kapoor "Felt Like Eating Some Cassata" But Wore An Ombre <i>Saree</i> In Matching Colours Instead

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor "Felt Like Eating Some Cassata" But Wore An Ombre Saree In Matching Colours Instead

Janhvi Kapoor "felt like eating some cassata but wore one instead" in the most literal sense with this saree choice

Janhvi Kapoor's sarees have a personality of their own

Every desi fashion enthusiast has a soft spot for sarees. From breezy patterned drapes to heavy-duty Banarasi numbers, there are numerous alternatives for the six-yard beauties. Janhvi Kapoor, like all Indian fashion icons, has a large collection of lovely sarees. For her recent traditional look, she chose a stunning floral embroidered pink ombre saree, which she paired with a matching off-shoulder blouse. The saree featured a delicate pink ombre, transitioning from a light shade at the top to a deeper shade at the bottom. It was adorned with intricate floral embroidery. The off-shoulder blouse complements the saree perfectly, featuring the same floral embroidery and sheer full-length sleeves. The off-shoulder design added a modern and glamorous touch to the traditional saree

For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a glamorous yet natural look, with shimmery eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip shade. She kept her accessories minimal, only wearing a statement choker and a few rings. Her long, wavy hair was left open, cascading down her shoulders and framing her face beautifully.

On Diwali, Janhvi Kapoor wore a simple pink saree with intricate floral embroidery. The actress paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Janhvi accessorised her look with a statement necklace and earrings. She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup natural for the evening. 

Before that, Janhvi Kapoor dressed up in a pastel pink saree that transitioned to a mint green shade towards the border. The drape was adorned with delicate floral embroidery and a heavily embellished border, giving it a festive and elegant look. The actress teamed the saree with a matching blush pink blouse featuring golden embellishments and a modest neckline.

 Janhvi Kapoor's saree collection is one for the books. 

