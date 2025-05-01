From Pastel Tones To Vibrant Hues: Pooja Hegde's Saree Collection Is A Feast For The Eyes

Pooja Hegde has found a new love in sarees. Of late, the actress has been treating fans to her ethnic wardrobe collection on social media, and we just can't get enough of her sartorial flair.

For her first look, Pooja Hegde channeled retro vibes in a sage green saree. The pastel-shaded silhouette was adorned with floral motifs in gold thread. Red and gold piping offered a subtle contrast. The actress complemented her avatar with a matching blouse. Intricate flower embellishments on the sleeves contributed to a delicate touch of charm.

Pooja Hegde accessorised her look with stacked red bangles, a choker-style necklace, golden studs and a matching floral-encrusted ring. For glam picks, she went with rosy cheeks, pink lips and a delicate stroke of kohl with wispy lashes. A red micro-bindi and loose wavy hair made her appear straight out of an Indian fairytale.

Before that, Pooja Hegde weaved simplicity with grace in an off-white saree. The traditional number featured light pink borders that worked like magic on Pooja's flawless complexion. The actress leaned on a similar pink blouse with gold prints that complemented the overall vintage aesthetic.

A double-layered pearl-encrusted necklace added a poetic allure to her OOTD. Kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes intensified her gaze. Blush pink lips sealed her romantic makeup. Pooja's old-world glamour got its finishing touches from the braided hairdo.

In another look, Pooja Hegde transported us back in time, wearing a 70-year-old Kanjeevaram saree. The green six-yard grace stood out for its chequered gold zari detailing and embroidered borders. Embracing her South Indian heritage, the actress picked out a vibrant purple blouse comprising gold accents on the sleeves. Minimal makeup and golden jewellery were all that she needed to enhance her natural beauty.

Up next, Pooja Hegde decided to radiate Kolkata poise in a classic white saree with red borders, popularly dubbed as “laal-paar-shaada-saree”. Golden jhumkas, statement rings and red bangles made her look festival-ready. Winged eyeliner and fluttery lashes coated with mascara added depth to her eyes.

Pooja Hegde is a true-blue saree girl, which one is your favourite?