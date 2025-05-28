Deepika Padukone Stuns Stockholm In Red Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spirit Row

Deepika Padukone made jaws drop as she dished out the perfect ladylike closet game to attend an event for Cartier, that she is the global luxury brand ambassador of. The event was held in Stockholm, Sweden and saw the new mother dishing out the mother-of-all fashion moments dressed in a red mohair Ashi Studio ensemble plus Cartier jewels.

Deepika Padukone looked like Bollywood royalty as she dolled up in an off-shoulder red mohair gown with a full sleeves design and voluminous yet straight fit bodice that graduated into a floor grazing small train that followed her around. What's more, the gown was layered with a structured shoulder wrap style cover up that was that featured maximal collars and a full sleeves design. The matching closet duo worked in perfect symphony with one another to create an impeccable fashion moment.

To add the right amount of sparkles and shine to her look, Deepika wore a princess coded diamonds and sapphire studded necklace and a pair of solitaire stud earrings.

Deepika's shoulder length tresses were styled into a sleek side parted hair gel laden well kempt look with portions tucked neatly behind her ears.

On the makeup front, the Pathaan actress dolled up in a bronzed and beautiful look featuring a flawless base topped with a generous amount of bronzer and contour to chisel her cheekbones and jawline. This lent the perfect colour to her cheeks with a hint of rose blush. The bronzer was doubled as a wash of colour on her eyelids that completed her eye look with a mascara laden dramatic lashes, and feathered brows that framed her face just right. A nude brown lip oil added the right amount of colour and gloss to her pout for a final stroke of glam.

Deepika Padukone's scarlet and mohair coded Stockholm ready closet gets a sartorial thumbs up.

