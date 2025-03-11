Deepika Padukone Looks Parisian Chic In A Winged Eyeliner And French Red Lip

Deepika Padukone made sure to make heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week 2025 in which she attended the Louis Vuitton show wearing a head-to-toe look courtesy of the maison. But what caught our eye was her glam game that was as Parisian chic as it gets featuring her black winged eyeliner and her quintessential red lip colour.

Deepika Padukone looked like a million bucks in her latest beauty offering wherein she sported an overall bronzed makeup look with a flawless foundation, an overall bronzer laden face to warm up her complexion, feathered brows, a wash of shimmery old gold eyeshadow on her lids, black winged eyeliner defined lashes, lots of mascara for a fanned out lashes look, and a classic blue toned matte red lipstick to give her the statement French girl lip look.

If Deepika's beauty game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind. The mother-of-one styled her tresses into a sleek ponytail that was finished off with a woven white basket hat and a Louis Vuitton Twilly scarf that acted as the perfect hair accessory to her straight tresses.

Deepika Padukone's Paris Fashion Week 2025 beauty moment set sheer beauty goals.

