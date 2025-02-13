In Dubai, Deepika Padukone Dolls Up In Bronze Tones, Smokey Eyes And A Petal Mauve Lip

Deepika Padukone proves that she is the queen of Bollywood's beauty game, be it on the runway show stopping for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee or in international locales while she becomes the face of exquisite brands. This time around too, she looked like a complete stunner in a bronzed goddess like glam moment in Dubai.

Deepika Padukone made her way to the cosmopolitan part of the Middle-East in Dubai where she put her most glamourous foot forward for one of the brands, Cartier that she is an ambassador of. Deepika Padukone took the town by storm as she finished off her black sans shoulder gown clad red carpet look with all the attention to detail when it came to her hair and makeup game.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Deepika's tresses were styled into a sleek side-parted low bun that was adorned with a black satin bow as a hair accessory. This paved the way for her makeup to do all the taking as the star of the show.

Deepika Padukone's glam moment featured an overall bronzed and beaming look with a flawless foundation mixed with glow drops, arched brows, a gilded chrome eyeshadow swept across her lids, a smokey-grey eyeliner defined eyes that worked like magic with the fanned out mascara filled eyelashes. Her overall bronzer laden complexion worked perfectly with her chiselled cheekbones and a touch of terracotta blush on her cheeks. The mother-of-one finished off her look with the perfect petal mauve toned lip gloss that made it reach beauty zenith.

Deepika Padukone looked fierce and fabulous for her recent Dubai outing to represent Cartier.

