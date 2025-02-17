Deepika Padukone's Fun GRWM Video For Dubai Event Includes Cryo Machine And LED Light

For Deepika Padukone, "getting ready is always fun" and her latest GRWM video is proof enough.

The actress gave us a glimpse of her behind the scenes from the Cartier event she attended in Dubai.

Her BTS shots from the event are just the perfect beauty inspiration we need. She started off by cleansing the skin and emphasised on the fact that how "cleansing is a foundation of good skin". She says in the video," We are using this Neoirejuve. When it comes to my everyday skincare routine, I just stick to the basics. I have always stuck to the basics."

She further says, "And now we are using the 82 E Gotu Kola Dew Toner Serum. We have decided to use the Bakuchiol Slip."

This eventually helps to intensely hydrate the skin and tighten it and also helps to make the skin look even-toned.

Next, she was seen using a Cryo Machine. She explained that the effect of the machine is quite similar to when you dunk your face in ice. After that, she was seen using a booster which helps to boost the collagen in the skin.

The last step in her routine was an LED light which is known for improving skin's texture and also tends to boost circulation.

Post her regimen, she says, "Skin is feeling really tight and supple."

