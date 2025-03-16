Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Keep Their Airport Fashion Chic As Ever In Matching Black Outfits

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make sure to give us major fashion goals whenever they step out together. Last night, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport after a long time. In the video, the couple can be seen twinning in stunning black outfits as they posed for the camera.

The couple exuded charm and chic style with their high fashion statements. For their airport look, the couple kept their signature style on in matching black outfits. Deepika kept it subtle in a black button-down oversized shirt, which she wore under a matching crew-neck sweater. The sweater came with full-length sleeves, a drop-shoulder design, and an oversized fit. The star completed her look by wearing matching black pants that came with a cinched hem, side pockets, and a baggy appearance. The star further elevated her look by accessorising it with golden rings, black boots, a pair of dainty golden earrings, and stylish sunglasses from Louis Vuitton. For her makeup, she went with lots of skin tint, an ample amount of blush on the cheeks, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and nude lids. With her hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, the star looked stunning as ever.

On the other hand, Ranveer complemented his lady love in an all-black outfit. He chose a black turtleneck shirt, which he paired with matching pants and an oversized coat. He completed his look with a beanie cap and black shoes.

Deepika and Ranveer are the most stylish couple in Bollywood, and their recent outing is proof.

