Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance In A Beige Embroidered Kurta Set At WAVES Summit 2025

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been living in style with her statement-worthy looks, but the diva has a soft corner for gorgeous traditional wear. Don't believe us? Take a look at her latest beige summer number. Geared up to make an appearance at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Deepika was seen slaying in a gorgeous ethnic ensemble from House of Masaba, by designer Masaba Gupta.

The entire outfit dipped in a soft, muted beige shade, gave Deepika's sophisticated and understated appearance. The top featured a long, straight-cut kurta with full sleeves. It was adorned with intricate embroidery on the sleeves and a little on the front. The high neckline also boasted intricate embroidery work in a subtle shade that blended well with the fabric.

Deepika paired her kurta with loose-fitting, straight-cut salwar pants with embroidered borders at the cuffs. Draped over one shoulder, her sheer dupatta seems to have a lightweight fabric with embroidered or lace-edged borders. It had matching embroidery along the edges, enhancing the richness of the outfit.

We love how the actress opted for open-toe, light-shade heels and accessorised her ensemble well with a pair of statement earrings. Deepika kept things natural with a dewy look topped with subtle highlights and contour. The actress put a soft blush on the cheeks for a hint of natural colour. Her eyebrows were well-defined and filled in for a natural shape.

The soft, nude lipstick complemented her overall natural and polished look. Deepika tied her hair in a bun to complete the look. With a mix of ethnic and modern, Deepika Padukone's style is the best of both worlds for Waves Summit 2025.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.