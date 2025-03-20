Deepika Padukone's Natural Glam Meets Windswept Waves To Ace Her Covergirl Beauty Game

Deepika Padukone has done it yet again, the Singham Again actress has delivered another winning cover star avatar as she became the face of the latest edition of BW BusinessWorld's digital edition. The new mother showed the internet goers how to ace a barely-there makeup look teamed with wavy tresses on a magazine cover.

Deepika Padukone aces her cover girl style in a nude glam makeup moment that featured her flawless base with a touch of bronzer to warm up her skin, feathered brows, bronzer laden eyelids teamed with a smudged eyeliner, mascara filled dreamy lashes, and a rosy-nude toned matte lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her glam of the day.

Deepika's hair game matched steps with her makeup offerings of the day. The 39-year-old actress's tresses were styled in a windswept centre-parted waterfall waves that complemented her glam offering and framed her face just right to make for true blue cover star style.

Deepika Padukone's cover star glam featuring barely-there glam and wind swept waves was a match made in beauty heaven.

