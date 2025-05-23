Pooja Hegde Sets Vacation Fashion Goals In White And Baby Blue Outfit

Pooja Hegde is a fashion icon. From elegant sarees to head-turning gowns on the red carpet, she can pull off anything with ease. And when it comes to vacation fashion, her Instagram is the ultimate guide. On Thursday, Pooja dropped a series of stunning photos from an undisclosed vacation spot. While the lush green surroundings were picturesque, it was her travel outfit that truly stood out and set fashion goals.

Keeping things chic yet understated, Pooja Hegde opted for a soft colour palette of white and baby blue. She wore a georgette shirt featuring vertical stripes in both hues. The drop-shoulder design added a relaxed vibe, while the crisp white collar and cuffs brought structure to the breezy silhouette.

Pooja paired it with a flared white mini-skirt that added a playful and feminine edge to the look. To complete her OOTD, she layered a baby blue sleeveless sweater over her shirt. The sweater featured a round neckline and was tucked in at the front.

Pooja kept her jewellery minimal - just some rings, a bracelet, and dainty earrings. Her footwear choice was on point too – blue and white New Balance sneakers, paired with white quarter socks, perfectly matched the outfit.

For hair and makeup, the actress embraced a fresh and effortless vibe. Her hair was styled in soft beachy waves with a middle partition. Pooja Hegde went for a glossy peach lip and softly blushed cheeks. She skipped eyeliner and kohl, letting her lashes do the talking with a few coats of mascara. Her feathered brows tied the whole look together.

So, if you are packing for your next getaway, take notes from Pooja Hegde – she is serving travel fashion that is equal parts dreamy, practical and seriously stylish.