Pooja Hegde Slays A No-Makeup Moment Paired With A Y2K-Style Bun

Pooja Hegde has done it yet again. The Deva actress has made heads turn with her less-is-more beauty look paired with a hairdo reminiscent of the Y2K era. The 34-year-old star dished out this winning beauty moment in her latest drop on her Instagram handle, that has got her fans and followers hitting likes like there is no tomorrow.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde In A Beautiful Golden Silk Saree Is Pure Ethnic Bliss

Pooja Hegde proved that she doesn't need a lot of glam to slay her picture-perfect beauty. This time around she opted for a no makeup look that featured her glistening and plump complexion, bushy arched brows that framed her face just right, mascara filled eyelashes that boasted of a dreamy and fluttery look, and a translucent cherry hued lip oil that gave her the perfect pout with a gloss and a natural red tint that brought back colour to her pretty face.

If Pooja Hegde's minimal glam game was on point teamed with a dim fairy lights laden décor that added the right reflective and beaming look to her skin; then how could her hair stay far behind. Pooja's tresses were styled into a no fuss 90s style up do that looked very Britney Spears and Paris Hilton inspired, given its messy centre-parting and waterfall bun perched at the back of her head.

Pooja Hegde's sans makeup look and her 90s style bun are like two peas in a beauty pod.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Serves A Business Chic Fashion Moment In Grey Three-Piece Suit