Pooja Hegde Serves A Business Chic Fashion Moment In Grey Three-Piece Suit

Pooja Hegde was on a sartorial roll in her latest pictures on Instagram. The Deva actress completely owned this closet moment that saw her dressed in a structured three-piece grey suit.

Pooja Hegde looked ready to take up all the work and meetings in store for her wearing a well-tailored grey three-piece suit. The 34-year-old actress set work wear chic closet goals in a structured three-piece suit with an oversized blazer from the shelves of the label, The Frankie Shop. The ensemble featured a sleeveless waistcoat with a button down closure detail, a pair of boot-cut trousers, and a matching oversized single breasted blazer with open lapels and chunky pocket details.

Celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri accessorised Pooja's look with a pair of pointed-toed black leather Christian Louboutin stilettos, a silver toned metallic wrist watch, and a pair of square of square shaped oxidised silver earrings from Lusso Jewels.

On the hair and makeup front, Pooja's tresses were styled into a sleek centre-parted layered look. Makeup wise, she sported a beaming base, fluffy brows, a wash of bronzer on her lids, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a radiant blush lighter swept across her cheeks and a statement berry lip colour to tie the look together.

Pooja Hegde set business chic wardrobe goals in her three-piece grey suit.

