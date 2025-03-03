Pooja Hegde In A Beautiful Golden Silk <i>Saree</i> Is Pure Ethnic Bliss

Pooja Hegde's fashion trajectory is often dominated by ethereal ethnic silhouettes.

It was yet again a beautiful ethnic moment as she looked radiant in a traditional golden saree. Pooja's style streak truly continued with just another six-yard staple.

Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark Gowariker's recently tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia and Pooja Hegde's attendance at their wedding reception was indeed a stylish one. She picked a simple yet statement-making golden drape that was only meant to dish out wedding guest style goals.

The actress looked like the most stylish wedding guest this season in this ethereal number. She paired the look with a matching blouse that exuded sheer elegance. For jewels, she opted for a contrasting look with polka jewels that came with emerald green stones that added a pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome look.

Her makeup game was right on point with a minimal, glowy dewy glam. With flushed cheeks and glossy lips, her glam looked complete. She left her tresses loose to round off the look.

