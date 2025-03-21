Adolescence And The Double Lives Of Teenagers: What Parents Don't See Online

Adolescence is a chaotic, emotional and often dangerous time, where identity is in flux, peer validation is everything, and the battle between right and wrong is constantly being tested.

The new mini series Adolescence, directed by Philip Barantini, has once again brought these questions into the spotlight, forcing us to examine the complexities of teenage life in the digital age.

The show portrays the struggles of modern teenagers navigating a world that demands independence while offering little emotional guidance.

It delves into issues of peer pressure, toxic masculinity, online radicalisation and the emotional turbulence of growing up, much like real-life incidents that have shaken society in recent years.

The Bois Locker Room controversy (2020), for instance, was a shocking reminder of how digital spaces are shaping teenage morality in ways parents and educators are struggling to keep up with.

Adolescence is a phase of transition, rebellion and self-discovery. It is the age where belief systems are formed, challenged and reshaped.

A still from Adolescence.

But it is also the age where external influences - whether from peers, pop culture or social media - can take precedence over parental guidance.

This fragile period has been explored in various narratives before, from School of Lies and Udaan in India to Elite and Thirteen Reasons Why globally. But with Adolescence, these discussions have resurfaced, making us question once again: Are we doing enough to guide teenagers through this critical phase?

Adolescence: The Show And The Reality Of Teenage

The television series Adolescence presents a stark and often unsettling portrayal of teenage life. It doesn't shy away from the raw, unfiltered experiences of youth - peer pressure, toxic friendships, social media dangers and the consequences of impulsive actions.

A key similarity between Adolescence and real-life incidents like Bois Locker Room is the depiction of online anonymity and its consequences.

A still from Adolescence.

In the show, as in reality, teenagers often lead double lives - one in front of their parents and another on social media, where they push boundaries, indulge in risky behaviour and seek validation through likes and comments.

Much like Thirteen Reasons Why, which sparked debates around bullying and mental health, Adolescence forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about teenage life. It portrays the ways in which schools, families and institutions often fail to recognise the warning signs of distress in teenagers.

A still from Thirteen Reasons Why.

The Bois Locker Room Scandal And The Dangers Of Digital Adolescence

The Bois Locker Room scandal of 2020 was a wake-up call for India. An Instagram group chat, allegedly created by a group of high school boys from Delhi, surfaced online, revealing disturbing discussions about objectifying their female classmates, body-shaming and even casual talk about sexual assault. Screenshots went viral, triggering nationwide outrage.

What made this incident particularly disturbing was the normalisation of rape culture among adolescents - something that had long been whispered about but never exposed so openly. The scandal revealed not only the dangers of unrestricted internet access but also the gendered socialisation of young boys, who learn from a young age that power and aggression define masculinity.

The incident also exposed how peer validation can encourage morally reprehensible behaviour. In a group setting, especially online where consequences feel distant, teenagers often feel emboldened to engage in conversations and actions they wouldn't in real life. The need to "fit in" and "prove oneself" can push adolescents to cross ethical and legal boundaries.

The Indian Connect And The Darker Side Of Adolescence

Indian narratives have also explored the unsettling aspects of teenage life. School of Lies, inspired by real-life cases of misconduct in boarding schools, highlights how institutions often suppress the truth to protect their reputations. The show, like Bois Locker Room, exposes how unchecked privilege and secrecy allow toxic behaviour to fester.

A still from School of Lies.

Similarly, Udaan, Vikramaditya Motwane's hard-hitting 2010 film, portrays a teenager's battle against oppressive parenting and societal constraints. While it doesn't directly address cyberbullying or sexual misconduct, it sheds light on how extreme parental control can push teenagers toward rebellion, just as extreme neglect can leave them vulnerable to external influences.

A still from Udaan.

Elite, Thirteen Reasons Why, And The Universality Of Teenage Struggles

Internationally, shows like Elite and Thirteen Reasons Why have delved into similar themes of teenage secrecy, power struggles and the dark consequences of peer pressure.

Elite revolves around a group of wealthy students entangled in scandals, manipulations and crime, much like School of Lies. It portrays how privilege allows teenagers to act without fearing accountability.

A still from Elite.

Thirteen Reasons Why sheds light on bullying, sexual assault and suicide, similar to the real-life impact of the Bois Locker Room scandal, where a culture of casual misogyny had the potential to escalate into real-world harm.

A still from Thirteen Reasons Why.

Euphoria, another bold depiction of modern adolescence, portrays drug abuse, identity struggles and the influence of social media, mirroring the kind of reckless behaviour seen in Bois Locker Room.

A still from Euphoria.

When Do Beliefs Take Root?

Children start developing strong belief systems between the ages of five and seven, but it is during adolescence, between 10 and 18, that these beliefs are tested. The foundation laid by parents is now influenced by peer groups, media and online interactions.

In a conversation with NDTV, relationship counseller Ruchi Ruuh explains that while inherent personality traits such as openness to experience or emotional sensitivity do play a role, the environment is often the stronger force in shaping a teenager's worldview.

"The formation of belief systems is influenced by both inherent personality traits (nature) and environmental factors (nurture). Some children are naturally more inquisitive, open to new ideas or resistant to change. Traits such as openness to experience, emotional sensitivity, and adaptability influence their behaviour. However, surroundings often have a stronger impact on belief formation. Parental beliefs and attitudes play a role, but as they grow, peer influence becomes increasingly powerful in shaping their perspectives as they seek validation and belonging," she explained.

This is why even teenagers from well-educated, seemingly stable families can develop toxic ideas if their digital world constantly reinforces them. The Bois Locker Room incident was a stark example of this. These were not boys who lacked access to education or a good upbringing. But in their online space, sexism and misogyny were normalised to the extent that they didn't see anything wrong with what they were doing. Add to that the Andrew Tates of the world, whose idea of misplaced masculinity is also adding to the chaos that is the mind of teenage boys.

The Emotional Storm Inside Teenage Boys

According to Ruchi, teenage boys, in particular, are caught in a complex emotional storm. They swing between vulnerability and aggression, often without understanding why. This is due to a mix of biological, neurological, and social factors.

The surge in testosterone during puberty increases impulsivity, competitiveness, and risk-taking behaviour. While some channel it into productive outlets like sports, others use it to assert dominance in harmful ways.

Ruchi said, "Testosterone usually gets a bad reputation, but it amplifies existing tendencies, like some channelise this energy into sports while others may become more confrontational and rebellious. It's a time when dopamine is also fluctuating, causing them to be more prone to mood swings, thrill-seeking behaviour and emotional extremes."

"Neurologically, the challenge is that the part of the brain responsible for reasoning, impulse control and decision-making, the prefrontal cortex, hasn't developed. Whereas the amygdala, which processes emotions, develops earlier, teenagers are more likely to react emotionally before thinking rationally. This imbalance makes it difficult to regulate their feelings," she added.

The Role Of Social Media In Radicalising Teenage Minds

One of the biggest concerns today is how social media fuels aggression and misogyny among teenagers.

Online platforms are designed to maximise engagement, which means they prioritise content that provokes strong emotions - anger, excitement and outrage.

A boy who starts watching self-improvement videos on confidence might, over time, be led to toxic content that promotes misogynistic ideologies. The algorithm rewards extreme content because it keeps users engaged.

Ruchi explains how this creates a cycle of validation: "For example, a boy curious about masculinity and self-improvement might start by watching a self-improvement video but soon be exposed to misogynistic content that encourages polarizing behaviour and degrading the other sex. Over time, this exposure can desensitize teenagers to the consequences of sexism, violence or emotional detachment. Memes, jokes, and viral trends that reinforce harmful stereotypes in the name of everyday content."

Parenting In The Age Of Digital Rebellion

At the core of these adolescent struggles is an urgent question: Where do parents fit in?

Teenagers today exist in a hyperconnected digital world, where social validation often outweighs parental guidance. The Bois Locker Room incident revealed how many parents remain oblivious to the secret online lives of their children. This isn't just an Indian issue - globally, parenting styles have struggled to keep up with the rapid evolution of teenage culture.

Strict authoritarian parenting, as seen in Udaan, can push adolescents into secrecy. On the other hand, excessive freedom, as seen in Elite, can lead to moral detachment. The key lies in open conversations. Parents must be willing to discuss uncomfortable topics - sex, consent, online safety - without shame or hesitation.

A still from Elite.

Whether through real-life incidents or fictional portrayals, one thing is clear: Adolescence is not just about growing up - it is about shaping the adults these teenagers will become.

When society turns a blind eye to toxic behaviours, it allows them to flourish. When parents dismiss teenage struggles as "just a phase," they miss the chance to guide their children through critical years.

The question isn't whether adolescents will make mistakes; they will. The real question is: Who is teaching them what's right and what's wrong before those mistakes turn into irreversible consequences?