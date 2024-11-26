Like Father, Like Son, Chris Hemsworth Bonds With Son, Tristan Over Boxing Class To Keep Him "Sharp"

Chris Hemsworth is a doting dad to his daughter India Rose and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. Despite his work commitments, the Hollywood star spends time with his kids. Recently, Chris Hemsworth took Tristan to the Fortune Gym facility owned by Justin Fortune. Justin, an Australian former heavyweight fighter-turned-Hollywood gym owner, was the strength and conditioning coach of boxing great Manny Pacquiao. Chris also trained under him during the initial days of his career. The Thor star posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting Tristan's boxing experience. The kid got a glimpse of how his father stays action-ready for films. In one of the videos, Tristan is seen doing pad work with Justin. The 10-year-old showcased his punching skills inside the boxing ring. Chris Hemsworth's friend Barry Keoghan, who accompanied the father-son duo, became Tristan's punching bag as the boy practised his boxing moves on him.

“I spent many hours at Fortune Gym Boxing years back when I first moved to Hollywood, auditioning and chasing work. To be back here with Justin now, keeping my son sharp, has been epic to watch,” read Chris Hemsworth's side note.

Previously, Chris Hemsworth showed off his hairdressing skills on Sasha giving him a fresh haircut. Daddy duties at its best. In a video he posted on Instagram, Sasha can be seen admiring his new mushroom-cut hairstyle. He twirled around showcasing his father's talent, a proud smile on his face. The next photo features Sasha and Tristan together, sporting the same hairdo. Was it a courtesy of Chris? Our bets are on that. “Hairdressing has always been my one true passion, and as you can see, the results speak for themselves” read the caption.

Before that, Chris Hemsworth left us gushing by displaying his adorable bond with India Rose. They embarked on a fishing outing, ate a scrumptious meal and spent time together in the lush greenery. Sharing the precious moments on Instagram he wrote, “Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my besties.”

We await more parenting posts from Chris Hemsworth.

