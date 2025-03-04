Farah Khan Admits She's A Strict Mom: "My Daughters Have Never Been To A Club Or Used Makeup"

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently opened up about her parenting style. In a conversation with Rubina Dilaik, who was a guest on her YouTube show, Farah admitted to being a "strict mother" to her three children. The filmmaker shared that she likes to keep track of her kids' whereabouts.

Farah Khan said, "My three kids will go to college next year; they have turned 17. Luckily, they are not overgrown. Recently, they celebrated their birthday, and they wanted to do a family dinner with us rather than go to a club and party."

Talking about her daughters, she added, "My daughters have never been to a club, and till now, they don't use makeup, nor have they gotten their eyebrows or anything done; they are only engrossed in studies."

Farah further revealed that she and her kids have a "gossip chat" every evening, and this is how she learns about their lives. The filmmaker said, "I am a strict mom; they just can't go wherever they want without me tracking them. Every evening, we have a gossip chat. I say gossip so that I get to know what is going on in their lives. Even though I am strict, that way, I am a cool and fun mom."

When Rubina asked if she raises her daughters and her son in different ways, the filmmaker said that she is a little more strict with her son. "Especially now, I have to explain to him how to speak to girls, how he cannot say things, and also how his friends cannot talk about his sisters in a certain way. And if they talk about any girls, he is not to be included," Farah said.

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder in 1994. The couple welcomed triplets named Anya, Diya and Czar through IVF in 2008.

