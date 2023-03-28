Mediterranean Diet For Weight Loss: This Is How The Healthiest Diet Will Help You Shed Kilos

The Mediterranean diet can help you boost heart health and manage diabetes

The Mediterranean diet is often titled as the healthiest diet to follow. This diet encourages you to eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, seeds and healthy fats. Refined grains, anything processed and added sugar are strictly avoided when following the Mediterranean diet. This diet can offer you several health benefits including better heart health, low blood sugar levels, improved brain function and many more. A Mediterranean diet can also help you lose weight. Studies have highlighted that following the Mediterranean diet can lower one's risk of becoming overweight or obese. It is also a sustainable diet which can be followed in the long run. If weight loss is your goal, let's tell you how the Mediterranean diet can help you lose weight a healthy way.

Mediterranean diet for weight loss: How it works

Can help avoid processed foods

The Mediterranean diet motivates you to eat whole foods. From fresh vegetables and fruits to nuts and seeds, you get the goodness of all. Also, the consumption of processed foods is restricted when following a Mediterranean diet. After processing, the nutritional value of the foods reduces and they become higher in calories. Therefore, avoiding processed foods helps in weight loss.

Will reduce sugar consumption

It can become difficult to cut sugar when trying to lose weight. Following a Mediterranean diet will help you do so. The diet plan will let you consume very less sugar.

Add healthy calories to your diet

The Mediterranean diet will not make you starve, instead, load up your diet with healthy options. Also, your weight loss diet will not be boring. You will have plenty of options to choose from.

You'll consume more fibre

Consuming whole foods will add a lot of fibre to your diet. Fruits, vegetables, lentils, beans, pulses and seeds are all good sources of fibre. Consuming more fibre keeps you full for longer and reduces overall calorie consumption.

Here are some tips for beginners that can help in weight loss with the Mediterranean diet:

Count the calories: You'll have a variety of foods to choose from. But be mindful of the number of calories you are consuming.

Add all food groups: To follow the diet properly, do not ignore any food group.

Do not starve, add healthy foods: Staving will never help you lose weight. Therefore, eat whatever you are allowed to.

Stay hydrated: When you consume more fibre, it is essential to drink enough water for better digestion. So, do not choose any sugar-loaded drink or packed juice. Water should be your first choice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.