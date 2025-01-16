Common Myths About Eggs You Should Stop Believing

Eggs are a versatile food and provide a range of health benefits. Eggs are highly nutritious. They are loaded with protein, beneficial fats, and essential minerals. However, there are several myths about eggs that restrict individuals from consuming them regularly. Here, let's bust some common myths around eggs that will help you enjoy this nutritional treat daily.

Common myths about eggs

1. Eggs are bad for your heart

Eggs are naturally high in cholesterol. But the cholesterol in eggs doesn't seem to raise cholesterol levels like other foods. Other foods with high cholesterol are also high in trans fats and saturated fats. Furthermore, egg yolks contain fats that raise both LDL (bad) and HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

2. The colour of eggs affects their nutritional value

It is commonly believed that brown eggs are healthier than white eggs. However, the colour of the shell does not affect the nutritional value, quality or composition of eggs. The colour usually depends on the breed of the chicken that lays them.

3. You should not eat eggs daily

Eggs are a great source of essential nutrients. They can be a good addition to a healthy, well-balanced diet.

Eggs can be a nutritious breakfast option that can provide a good amount of protein without affecting your heart or overall health.

4. Eggs increase weight

Eggs are perfect for those who are trying to lose weight. Whole eggs can provide you with essential nutrients and keep you full for longer, supporting weight management. However, overconsumption of eggs may make you gain weight.

5. Egg yolk is bad for your health

Egg white is mostly protein. While egg yolk is rich in nutrients as well as cholesterol. Studies have shown that eating one to two whole eggs per day doesn't seem to change cholesterol levels or heart disease risk factors.

Eggs are highly nutritious. You can have eggs daily. However, do not overconsume.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.