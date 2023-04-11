Nutrition: Watch Out For These Myths About Eggs

Eggs are a staple in most of our diets, watch out for these myths related to it

Eggs have been a popular breakfast and ingredient for many years, and they offer numerous health benefits, including high protein content, good fats and important minerals. However, several misconceptions and myths surround eggs that may lead people to avoid them or limit their intake. Below are eight common myths about eggs to watch out for.

8 Myths about eggs to watch out for:

Myth #1 Eggs Are Bad for Cardiovascular Health

One of the most common myths about eggs is that they are harmful to cardiovascular health because of their high cholesterol content. However, studies have found that dietary cholesterol does not raise blood cholesterol levels as once believed. Furthermore, egg yolks contain fats that raise both LDL (bad) and HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

Myth #2 Raw Eggs Are More Nutritious Than Cooked Eggs

While many people tout the health benefits of raw eggs, such as more protein, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, consuming raw eggs can be risky. Raw eggs can contain harmful bacteria such as Salmonella that can cause food poisoning, leading to vomiting, diarrhea and fever. Cooking eggs thoroughly kills bacteria and makes them safe for consumption.

Myth #3 Egg Whites Are More Nutritious Than Whole Eggs

Another myth is that only egg whites are nutritious while yolks are high in fat and calories. On the contrary, egg yolks contain several essential nutrients not present in egg whites, including vitamins A, D, E and K. Additionally, egg yolks contain healthy fats that can promote overall health and provide a feeling of satiety, which can curb overeating.

Myth #4 Eggs Increase Weight Gain

Some people believe that consuming eggs leads to weight gain, but research suggests otherwise. In fact eggs are rich in protein, which can help people feel full and prevent overeating. Moreover, a protein rich diet can help f=boost your metabolism.

Myth #5 Brown Eggs Are Healthier Than White Eggs

Many people assume that brown eggs are healthier than white eggs because of their darker color. However, the color of an egg's shell does not affect its nutritional value or quality. The primary difference between brown and white eggs is the breed of the chicken that laid them.

Myth #6 Eggs Should Be Avoided by People with Diabetes

Another myth is that eggs should be avoided by people with diabetes because of their cholesterol content. However, studies have shown that moderate consumption of eggs does not increase the risk of heart disease in people with diabetes. Furthermore, eggs can help regulate blood sugar levels and promote feelings of fullness.

Myth #7 Eating Eggs Daily Increases the Risk of Cancer

There is no evidence to support the claim that eating eggs daily increases the risk of cancer. On the contrary, eggs contain essential nutrients that can protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation. Moreover, consuming eggs has been shown to lower the risk of breast cancer in women.

Myth #8 Brown Eggs Contain More Nutrients than White Eggs

Another myth about eggs is that brown eggs are more nutritious than white eggs. However, the color of an egg's shell does not affect its nutritional quality. The difference in color is due to the breed of chicken that laid the egg, with brown eggs generally laid by larger breeds of chickens.

Eggs are a nutritious, whole food source that offer numerous health benefits. Understanding the facts about eggs and their health benefits can help people make informed decisions about their consumption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.