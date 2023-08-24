Here's How The DASH Diet Can Protect Your Heart Health

Opting for foods that are included in the DASH diet can help boost your cardiovascular health

The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is a flexible eating plan designed to lower blood pressure and promote heart health. It emphasises consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products while minimising the consumption of saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium.

The DASH diet also encourages reducing processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive intake of sweets. It is recognised as a healthy eating plan that can help prevent and control hypertension. Keep reading as we discuss the many ways in which the DASH diet has proven beneficial for the heart.

10 Benefits of following the DASH diet on the heart:

1. Reduces high blood pressure

The DASH diet is specifically designed to lower blood pressure, one of the major risk factors for heart disease.

2. Lowers cholesterol levels

The DASH diet includes plenty of foods that are low in saturated fat and cholesterol, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. High cholesterol increases the risk of heart attack.

3. Promotes weight loss

The DASH diet emphasises portion control and a balanced approach to eating, which can help with weight loss or maintenance. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for heart health. Being overweight puts pressure on the heart, increasing the risk of various heart diseases.

4. Increases intake of heart-healthy nutrients

The DASH diet encourages the consumption of foods rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium, and fibre, all of which are beneficial for heart health. The nutrients also further boost your overall mental and physical health.

5. Reduces inflammation

The DASH diet includes many anti-inflammatory foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and protect the heart. Inflammation can cause various diseases including chronic heart diseases.

6. Promotes a lower sodium intake

The DASH diet recommends limiting sodium intake to help reduce high blood pressure. Excess intake of sodium is a major risk factor for heart disease.

7. Encourages heart-healthy fats

The DASH diet promotes the consumption of heart-healthy fats found in foods such as avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

8. Supports a balanced and varied diet

The DASH diet encourages a wide variety of nutritious foods, which ensures a balanced intake of nutrients and helps maintain overall heart health.

9. Reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Following the DASH diet can help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. Developing type-2 diabetes. can further increase your risk of various chronic heart diseases.

10. Promotes long-term heart health

The DASH diet is not a short-term solution but rather a long-term lifestyle approach, making it sustainable for maintaining heart health over time.

Following the DASH diet can lower your risk of various heart diseases and boost your overall health. The DASH diet as mentioned, works are a sustainable lifestyle for people with a higher risk of heart disease.

