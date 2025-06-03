National Egg Day 2025: Healthiest Egg Recipes You Must Try To Celebrate This Day

National Egg Day in India is observed on June 3rd every year to recognise the immense nutritional value of eggs and raise awareness about their role in combating malnutrition and protein deficiency. Rich in high-quality protein, essential amino acids, vitamins A, D, E, B12, iron, and healthy fats, eggs play a significant role in the growth and development of children, immunity, and overall health. National Egg Day also serves as a reminder to include eggs in daily diets, support local poultry farmers, and break myths surrounding egg consumption. Instead of deep-frying or heavily buttering, eggs can be poached, boiled, scrambled with veggies, or baked with wholesome ingredients. Keep reading as we discuss some easy and healthy egg recipes.

You must try these healthy egg recipes to celebrate this day

1. Avocado egg toast

A fibre-rich whole-grain toast topped with mashed avocado and a poached or soft-boiled egg offers a combo of healthy fats, protein, and complex carbs. The creamy avocado complements the yolk, and adding toppings like tomatoes or micro-greens can boost the antioxidant profile.

2. Vegetable egg muffins

These are mini frittatas baked in muffin tins with chopped bell peppers, spinach, onions, and tomatoes. They're protein-rich, portion-controlled, and ideal for meal-prepping. Baked instead of fried, they retain nutrients and can be carried on the go.

3. Masala egg bhurji

A spicy, flavourful take on scrambled eggs, made with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and turmeric. This desi dish is not just delicious but also has anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits thanks to the spices used.

4. Egg salad lettuce wraps

A refreshing, low-carb option using hard-boiled eggs mixed with Greek yogurt, mustard, and herbs, wrapped in crunchy romaine lettuce. It's creamy yet light, offering protein with minimal calories and no refined carbs.

5. Egg curry with boiled eggs

Using boiled eggs in a tomato-onion gravy made with minimal oil and spices like cumin and turmeric can create a healthy, satisfying Indian meal when paired with brown rice or millet roti.

6. Spinach and mushroom egg white omelette

This recipe is ideal for those watching cholesterol intake. Egg whites cooked with iron-rich spinach and antioxidant-packed mushrooms deliver lean protein and vital minerals while keeping the calorie count low.

7. Shakshuka

A Middle Eastern dish where eggs are poached in a simmering mix of tomatoes, garlic, onions, and spices. It's hearty, rich in lycopene, fibre, and protein, and can be enjoyed with a slice of whole-wheat bread.

8. Egg drop soup

A light and comforting broth-based soup with ribbons of egg added gently while stirring. Infused with ginger, garlic, and spring onions, this low-calorie dish is soothing and helps support immune health.

9. Boiled egg chaat

This street-style snack can be made healthy by mixing chopped boiled eggs with diced onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, coriander, and chaat masala. It's a tangy, high-protein snack with a punch of vitamins and minerals.

These creative, nutrient-dense egg dishes not only celebrate the essence of National Egg Day but also help integrate health-conscious eating into everyday life. Whether you like your eggs spicy, savoury, or simple, there's a healthy recipe for every palate and occasion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.