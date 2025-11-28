Weight Loss: Adequate Fibre In Your Diet Can Help You Shed Kilos, Expert Shares How

Weight loss is something that almost everyone is trying to achieve. However, weight loss is influenced by several factors such as diet, sleep, physical activity, stress and more. Only when there's a balance among all these factors, will you be able to achieve your weight loss goals. Among all of these, your diet has a significant hold on your weight loss journey. When your diet includes all essential nutrients, it becomes easier to shed kilos.

Most people tend to focus on their calories, carbs, and protein and completely ignore their fibre intake. Speaking to NDTV, Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, "Fibre is the unsung hero; it's one of the most powerful yet totally underrated tools we have." She further explains, think of fibre this way: unlike fats, proteins, or typical carbs, the body doesn't actually digest fibre. It's like a VIP guest passing right through your system and doing an amazing job en route. It adds volume to your food and keeps your gut running smoothly.

As a result of these properties, fibre is enormously useful for anyone trying to lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way. Hence, it is important that your diet includes adequate amounts of fibre if you're aiming for weight loss. Read on as Ms. Sharma explains how fibre aids in weight loss.

Why Should You Eat Fibre For Weight Loss?

The Ultimate Satiety Trick

Foods packed with fibre take longer to chew and digest as it slows down how fast your stomach empties, therefore keeping you full and satisfied for way longer. Since you stay satisfied after a meal, you're less likely to eat an unhealthy snack or accidentally overeat. The soluble fibre, like those in oats or apples, actually form a gel-like substance in the stomach that puts the brakes on digestion and helps manage your portions.

Natural Reduction Of Calorie Intake

High-fibre foods are generally low in calories, but they are high in volume. For example, a generous bowl of salad, fruits, or whole grains will fill your stomach without adding too many calories. You get more bulk for fewer calories which will create a healthy calorie deficit without having to stick to some strict diet. Fibre also helps regulate your blood sugar, which is important to fight those cravings for sugary or greasy things.

Better Digestion and Happy Gut

Insoluble fibre provides necessary bulk to your waste and moves things in your bowels. Regular elimination is a natural way your body detoxifies itself. But here's the added bonus; a healthy gut microbiome, which is well-fed by fibre, speeds up metabolism and influences how fat is stored. The good bacteria in your gut feed on that fibre and produce little compounds called short-chain fatty acids. This improves fat metabolism and reduces inflammation, which are beneficial for weight loss.

Targets Stubborn Belly Fat

Research has shown that the more soluble fibre people consume, the less visceral fat they tend to have. However, that's it; fibre is also a multitasker which helps to improve cholesterol levels, prevent insulin spikes, and reduce the risk of metabolic health problems that happen due to excess weight.

Best Food For Fibre

Fruits: Apples, pears, berries, guava Vegetables: carrots, broccoli, spinach Whole Grains: Oats, brown rice, millets Legumes: Beans, lentils, chickpeas Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds

Ms. Sharma added, "Enriching your daily meals with sufficient fibre is one of the easiest, most natural and effective ways to lose weight. Instead of resorting to diets that are very restrictive, a diet with fibre-rich foods helps in filling the stomach, clearing digestion, quickening metabolism, and ultimately long-term weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.