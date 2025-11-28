Donald Trump's "Failed Nations" Mention In '3rd World Migration' Bombshell

In his post announcing the decision to pause migration from all third-world countries, US President Donald Trump said the refugee burden is the "leading cause of social dysfunction in America". He also said a big chunk of the 53 million foreigners in the US are from "failed nations or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels" and that patriotic US citizens are paying for them.

Trump also hit out at Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who he said was "always wrapped in her swaddling hijab", and that she complains about the US "when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime-ridden nation". Somalian gangs, he said, are roving the streets looking for 'prey' and Americans stay locked in homes hoping they will be left alone.

An Angry Thanksgiving Post

In a post in which he announced the decision to pause migration, Trump said American citizens and patriots have been murdered, beaten, mugged and laughed at for being "politically correct" and "just plain stupid" when it comes to Immigration.

"The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it's eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family," Trump said.

Trump's 'Somalian Gangs' And Ilhan Omar Mentions

The real migrant population in the US, Trump said, is much higher than the Census data. "This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone."

"The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the USA. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc," he added.

Trump's Immigration Bombshell

Trump announced today that he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" to allow the US system to "fully recover". Such a move will have huge global implications and affect millions who shift to the US for jobs, education, and also to escape persecution in their countries.

Trump said that while the US has progressed technologically, its immigration policy has "eroded those gains and living conditions for many". "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," he said.

"These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process," Trump wrote. "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for - You won't be here for long!" he added.

The White House Shooting Backdrop

Trump's migration move comes on the heels of a shocking shooting incident a few blocks from the White House. A shooter approached two National Guard troopers, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, and opened fire at close range.

Beckstrom, 20, has died. "Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person... She's just passed away. She's no longer with us," Trump said earlier today. Wolfe, 24, remains critical. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old from Afghanistan who moved to the US after it withdrew its troops from Afghanistan in 2021, has been identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Officials have said they are yet to confirm the motive behind the shooting.