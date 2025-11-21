What Are The Symptoms Of Inflammation? When To See A Doctor

Inflammation is a natural response of your immune system to protect you from injuries, infections and diseases. It's a protective mechanism that helps the body heal by bringing immune cells, nutrients, and other substances to the affected area. This usually occurs for a short duration but is often severe. Symptoms like redness, pain, heating and swelling can appear quickly and typically resolve within 2 weeks or less once the cause (usually injury or infection) subsides. However, while inflammation is essential for healing, when it becomes chronic or excessive, it can lead to various health issues and damage to tissues.

Why is inflammation harmful?

1. Chronic inflammation

Long-term inflammation can increase the risk of serious health conditions, including arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer. It can also worsen preexisting conditions, as chronic inflammation can result in the breakdown of healthy tissue and worsen health problems over time. It can exist for months or even years.

2. Autoimmune conditions

Inflammatory responses can sometimes target the body's own tissues, leading to autoimmune diseases where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells.

3. Pain and discomfort

Inflammation can cause significant pain and discomfort, impacting daily life and overall well-being.

What causes chronic inflammation?

Persistent infections, long-term exposure to irritants like pollutants or industrial chemicals, autoimmune diseases, or recurring acute inflammation can cause chronic inflammation.

A few lifestyle factors can also trigger chronic inflammation, including:

A diet rich in unhealthy fats and refined sugar

Uncontrolled stress

Improper sleep

Obesity

Smoking

Symptoms of inflammation that shouldn't be ignored:

Acute inflammation:

1. Swelling

Noticeable swelling in specific areas of the body can be a sign of inflammation that might need medical attention.

2. Redness and warmth

Increased blood flow in certain areas due to inflammation can cause redness and may feel warm.

3. Fever

An elevated body temperature can signal an inflammatory response related to infection or another underlying condition.

Chronic inflammation:

Unlike acute inflammation, symptoms of chronic inflammation are more subtle and long-lasting. These include:

1. Fatigue

Chronic fatigue or feeling unwell without an apparent cause may indicate chronic inflammation.

2. Constant pain

If you experience ongoing pain that doesn't improve, it may indicate underlying inflammation.

3. Joint stiffness

Along with muscle soreness, joint discomfort or stiffness, especially in the morning, can indicate underlying inflammation.

4. Digestive issues

Chronic inflammation can trigger digestive issues like bloating, abdominal pain, acid reflux and constipation.

5. Unexplained weight changes

Both weight gain and loss can occur due to hormonal shifts or changes in appetite due to inflammation.

6. Slow healing of wounds and frequent infections

Chronic inflammation can cause an imbalance in the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections and causing wounds to heal more slowly.

7. Skin issues

Chronic inflammation can lead to flare-ups of inflammatory conditions like eczema or psoriasis, rashes, or increased skin sensitivity.

Other signs include brain fog or difficulty concentrating and mood changes.

When to see a doctor

If symptoms of inflammation (like pain, swelling, or redness) last more than a few days or seem to worsen

Any sudden, severe swelling or pain, especially after an injury, should be assessed by a doctor.

If you have inflammation along with a fever, chills, or other signs of infection, seek medical help

Unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or prolonged fevers warrant a doctor's visit, as they could indicate more serious health issues

Chronic inflammation can be harmful to your body in many ways. It's always wise to consult a healthcare professional if you're unsure about your symptoms or if you notice changes in your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.