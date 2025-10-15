7 Warning Signs Of Hidden Inflammation You Shouldn't Ignore

Inflammation is not always bad. It is your body's natural response to injuries, infections and harmful stimuli. It triggers a series of biological processes that help the body heal by sending white blood cells and other substances to the affected area. This is typically acute inflammation. While acute inflammation serves an essential protective function, chronic inflammation can be harmful and is linked to a variety of health issues.

Chronic inflammation occurs when the immune system remains activated for an extended period, even in the absence of a clear, ongoing injury or infection. It can manifest as low-grade inflammation without a clear cause. Chronic inflammation can easily go unnoticed and increase the risk of several serious health conditions. Sustained inflammatory response can lead to tissue damage, increased oxidation, and various diseases, including:

Autoimmune disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Neurodegenerative diseases (such as Alzheimer's)

Hidden signs and symptoms of chronic symptoms

Chronic inflammation can often go unnoticed, allowing it to progress without clear symptoms while causing significant damage to the body over time. Chronic inflammation can manifest in various ways. Some common signs and symptoms include:

Fatigue

Chronic inflammation may cause persistent tiredness and exhaustion.

Joint pain and stiffness

Discomfort in joints can be indicative of ongoing inflammation. However, it can also be linked with other joint-related conditions.

Digestive issues

Inflammation can affect your gut, contributing to issues like bloating, diarrhea, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Skin problems

Conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, or acne can be linked to underlying inflammation.

Frequent infections

Inflammation can affect the functioning of your immune system. A compromised immune system may lead to more frequent illnesses.

Weight gain

An unexpected weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, can be a result of inflammation. This can also contribute to obesity.

Mood changes

Symptoms such as anxiety or depression can be linked to inflammatory processes in the body.

How to manage inflammation

Managing chronic inflammation involves lifestyle adjustments and, when necessary, medical intervention. Here are some effective strategies:

1. Eat right

Focus on consuming anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish. Also, limit sugar, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods.

2. Exercise

Staying physically active can help reduce inflammation and boost overall health.

3. Adequate sleep

Sleep deprivation can trigger inflammation in the body. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

4. Manage stress

Engage in mindfulness practices such as meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises to reduce stress levels.

5. Hydrate well

Drink plenty of water to support bodily functions and maintain overall health.

6. Supplements

Consider omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin (from turmeric), and antioxidants, which may help reduce inflammation. However, it is important to consult an expert before taking any supplement.

7. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol

Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to inflammation.

If chronic inflammation is suspected, it's vital to consult your doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment plans.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.