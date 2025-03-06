Inflammation is the body's natural defence mechanism against injury, infection, or toxins, helping in healing and protection. However, chronic inflammation a prolonged immune response can be harmful and contribute to conditions like arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. While factors like infections and diseases can trigger inflammation, daily habits can also play a significant role in keeping the body in a constant inflammatory state. Poor lifestyle choices can increase inflammation, causing long-term health issues. Identifying and changing these habits can help reduce inflammation and improve overall well-being. In this article, we share a list of everyday habits that might be the culprit behind inflammation in your body.

These everyday habits are fuelling inflammation in your body

1. Eating too much processed and sugary food

Highly processed foods, including fast food, sugary snacks, and refined carbohydrates, cause spikes in blood sugar and trigger inflammatory responses. Excess sugar leads to an increase in cytokines (inflammatory proteins) and contributes to insulin resistance.

2. Too many omega-6 & not enough omega-3s

Omega-6 fatty acids found in vegetable oils, fried foods, and processed snacks promote inflammation when consumed excessively. Meanwhile, omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts have anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Chronic stress and anxiety

Prolonged stress increases the production of cortisol, which, when constantly elevated, triggers inflammation throughout the body. Chronic stress has been linked to conditions like heart disease, depression, and weakened immunity.

4. Lack of physical activity

A sedentary lifestyle can increase inflammation markers like C-reactive protein (CRP), contributing to obesity, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular diseases.

5. Poor sleep quality

Lack of sleep or irregular sleep patterns can increase inflammatory responses and disrupt hormonal balance. Sleep deprivation raises inflammatory markers and weakens the immune system.

6. Excessive alcohol consumption

Alcohol, especially in high amounts, increases gut permeability, allowing toxins to enter the bloodstream and trigger inflammation. Chronic drinking also affects liver function, worsening inflammation.

7. Smoking and exposure to pollutants

Cigarette smoke, air pollution, and chemicals in household products can introduce toxins that trigger inflammatory responses, leading to lung disease and cardiovascular issues.

8. Dehydration

Not drinking enough water can cause the body to retain toxins, leading to inflammation. Proper hydration helps flush out waste and maintain healthy blood circulation.

9. Skipping meals or eating late at night

Irregular eating patterns, skipping meals, or late-night snacking can disrupt metabolism and increase inflammation by affecting blood sugar levels and digestion.

10. Ignoring gut health

An unhealthy gut microbiome caused by poor diet, antibiotics, and stress can trigger leaky gut syndrome, allowing toxins to enter the bloodstream and leading to chronic inflammation.

Many daily habits unknowingly contribute to inflammation, leading to long-term health problems. By making conscious lifestyle changes like eating healthier, exercising, managing stress, and improving sleep you can significantly reduce inflammation and improve overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.