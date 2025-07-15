6 Everyday Habits That Can Help Ease Inflammation

Inflammation is your body's natural response to injury, infection, or harmful substances. Redness, heat, swelling and pain are a few signs of inflammation. While short-term inflammation is beneficial for healing, long-term inflammation can disrupt healthy bodily functions and increase the risk of developing these chronic illnesses.

Prolonged inflammation is linked to several serious conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and even some cancers. Poor lifestyle choices can increase inflammation, causing long-term health issues. Identifying and changing these habits can help reduce inflammation and improve overall well-being. Here, we have a list of healthy everyday habits that can help reduce inflammation.

Everyday habits to reduce inflammation

1. Eat right

Several foods are naturally loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Berries, turmeric, garlic, ginger, leafy greens, olive oil, dark chocolate and nuts and seeds are a few to name. Additionally, foods rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids can help lower inflammation. Also, limit consumption of processed and sugary foods.

2. Drink enough water

Dehydration can cause the body to retain toxins, leading to inflammation. Hydrate well throughout the day to flush out waste and maintain healthy blood circulation. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day, and more if you're active or in a hot climate.

3. Exercise

Regular exercise is crucial for your health and overall well-being in more ways than one. Engaging in moderate physical activity several times a week can help reduce inflammation.

4. Get adequate sleep

Sleep deprivation raises inflammatory markers and weakens the immune system. Quality sleep for 7-9 hours each night allows the body to repair and rejuvenate, reducing inflammation.

5. Manage stress

Excess cortisol levels can exacerbate inflammation. Techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or simply taking time to relax can help balance stress levels and reduce inflammatory responses.

6. Limit alcohol and avoid smoking

Both excessive alcohol consumption and smoking are detrimental to health and can promote inflammation in the body. Reducing or eliminating these habits can lead to significant improvements in inflammation levels.

These simple, conscious lifestyle choices can help keep inflammation in check, supporting your overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.