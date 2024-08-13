Joint Pain: 10 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods For People With Arthritis For Monsoons

Incorporating these foods into your diet during monsoon can help manage arthritis symptoms

Monsoon weather can worsen arthritis and inflammation. The increase in humidity and fluctuations in atmospheric pressure during the rainy season can cause joint tissues to expand, leading to increased stiffness, pain, and swelling in people with arthritis. These weather changes can also affect the viscosity of synovial fluid in joints, reducing its ability to lubricate and cushion, further aggravating symptoms. Anti-inflammatory foods can help mitigate these effects by reducing systemic inflammation and providing essential nutrients that support joint health. Read on as we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods perfect for people with arthritis to manage joint pain in monsoon.

10 Anti-inflammatory foods people with arthritis should have in monsoons

1. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that helps reduce joint pain and stiffness. It inhibits the activity of inflammatory enzymes and cytokines, which are involved in the progression of arthritis.

2. Ginger

Ginger contains bioactive compounds like gingerol, which have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It can reduce the production of inflammatory molecules in the body, thus easing arthritis symptoms.

3. Garlic

Garlic has sulphur compounds that work to block the pathways leading to inflammation. It also enhances the immune system, which can be beneficial during the monsoon when the risk of infections is higher.

4. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which help reduce inflammation by neutralising free radicals that contribute to inflammation and tissue damage.

5. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, particularly vitamin E, which helps protect the body from pro-inflammatory molecules called cytokines. Lightly sautéing them with olive oil and garlic enhances their flavour and nutritional value.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties similar to ibuprofen. It helps reduce the inflammatory processes that worsen arthritis symptoms. Use extra virgin olive oil as a dressing for salads or drizzling over cooked vegetables.

7. Nuts

Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body. They also provide antioxidants and fibre, which contribute to overall health.

8. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory effects. Omega-3s help decrease the production of inflammatory chemicals and can reduce joint pain and stiffness. Include fatty fish in your diet two to three times a week.

9. Green tea

Green tea is rich in polyphenols, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which helps reduce inflammation and slow the cartilage damage associated with arthritis. Drink two to three cups of green tea daily. You can enjoy it hot, or as a refreshing iced tea, adding lemon or honey for extra flavour.

10. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are another excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants and fibre, all of which contribute to reducing inflammation. You can also make chia pudding by soaking them in milk or a milk alternative overnight, sweetened with honey or fruit.

Incorporating these foods into your diet during the monsoon season can help manage arthritis symptoms effectively. Consistency is key, so try to include a variety of these foods regularly for the best results.

