Popular Dog Arthritis Medication May Have Severe Side Effects, FDA Says

A widely used medication for arthritis in dogs, Librela, may be connected to serious neurological side effects, such as seizures and loss of muscle control, according to a recent review from the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA approved the drug last year. In some cases, it is said that dogs have died or been euthanised after suffering from the symptoms.

Librela is a monoclonal antibody injection for dogs that is given to them to treat arthritis-related pain. The mild side effects listed on the label are urinary tract and skin infections, but since it has come out, several pet owners have reported their dogs were severely ill or even became unable to walk or stand or even died within hours of receiving the treatment. The FDA is advising the public to use caution while investigating these possible risks.

The FDA said in the letter sent Monday that between January 2023 and March 2024, more than 3,600 incidents of the drug's detrimental effects on dogs' health were documented.

According to the New York Times, Zoetis, the company that makes Librela, said that more than 21 million doses of the drug had been distributed globally and that side effects were rare. "We at Zoetis-and I personally-stand 100 percent behind Librela as safe and effective," said Dr. Richard Goldstein, the company's chief medical officer.

"Since its launch in Europe over three years ago, Librela has improved the lives of millions of dogs suffering from osteoarthritis. With over 21 million doses distributed globally, no individual adverse event sign has been reported at a rate higher than rare, as defined by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)-representing less than 10 occurrences per 10,000 treated animals (where one dose equals one treated animal)," Zoetis said in a statement.

"We remain confident in Librela's safety and effectiveness and are committed to supporting veterinarians and pet owners in helping dogs live with less pain and greater mobility."

The company also claims that the FDA's communication to veterinarians is designed to inform and educate professionals and pet owners, supporting transparent and meaningful discussions about treatment decisions.