"It's Not Salmon": Internet Reacts To FDA Approval To Lab-Grown Salmon

The US Food and Drug Administration recently gave the green light to the first lab-grown salmon for public consumption, leaving social media users divided. Lab-grown meat, also known as cultured or clean meat, is a revolutionary food source made by growing animal cells in a controlled environment, like a lab, instead of raising and slaughtering animals. However, the concept of growing meat in a lab is yet to be widely accepted.

Meanwhile, environmentalists hail the process as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, land use and water consumption associated with traditional livestock farming.

The dish's makers at the startup, Wildtype, said in its announcement that they have "completed a thorough pre-market safety consultation with FDA". The lab-grown fish is already available in a restaurant in a restaurant in Portland.

Internet says, "It's Not Salmon"

Internet users reacted to the news, with one saying, "HHS approves lab-grown salmon cancer meat with ZERO independent safety testing."

"The salmon cancer meat is actually referred to by the FDA as 'cultured salmon cell material," the user said, adding that this is not "meat" and is certainly not salmon.

"I am so glad I do not like salmon, but the question remains, why is the FDA approving lab-grown food?" another user wrote.

"FDA Approves First Lab-Grown Salmon Based Solely on Manufacturer's Safety Claims," one user said in a sarcastic tone.

One user jokingly said, "At least your Froot Loops are safe..."

How are lab-grown meats made?

Scientists take a small sample of animal cells, using methods that do not harm the animals. These cells are then placed in nutrient-rich bioreactors, where they grow into muscle and fat tissues. The next process includes cell isolation, growth and tissue engineering, to produce a final product that's claimed to be biologically equivalent to conventional meat.