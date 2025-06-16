What Is 'Gas Station Heroin'? US Alarmed Over Surge In Its Use And Health Risks

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed US health authorities warn of increasing risks associated with tianeptine, labelled "gas station heroin."

Tianeptine, an unapproved drug, is found in over-the-counter supplements at various retail locations.

The FDA has not approved tianeptine, which mimics opioid effects by binding to similar brain receptors. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

US health authorities have raised alarm over a drug known as "gas station heroin" following a surge in its use and associated health risks. The substance, tianeptine - an unapproved drug in the US - has been found in over-the-counter supplements sold at gas stations, smoke shops, and convenience stores under names like Zaza, Tianaa, Pegasus and TD Red.

Though used in some countries as an antidepressant, tianeptine is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Experts say it mimics opioid-like effects by binding to similar brain receptors, despite not being classified as an opioid.

Also Read | Nitazene: All About Drug That's Upto 500 Times Stronger Than Heroin

"It's kind of this grey area of consumer products, or supplements, where the contents are not regulated or tested the way they would be with a medication," said Dr Diane Calello of the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System. "You never quite know what's in that bottle."

Last month, the FDA issued a formal warning, calling tianeptine "a dangerous and growing health trend" and urging swift action to prevent a potential opioid-style crisis. The agency noted a sharp increase in adverse events, including deaths, particularly among young users.

Poison control centres across the US have recorded a spike in tianeptine-related calls over the past decade - with Alabama seeing a 1,400% rise between 2018 and 2021. The number of cases declined after the state-imposed restrictions.

Symptoms linked to tianeptine use include seizures, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat and severe distress. According to AP, more than half of 20 recent cases required intensive care admission.