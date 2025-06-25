Declare Campuses Drug-Free, Form Nasha Mukti Clubs: Delhi Minister Writes To Universities

Ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26th, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has now written to vice-chancellors of all universities in the capital, urging them to actively support the state's drug prevention campaign. The Minister has called for the immediate formation of 'Nasha Mukti Clubs' across campuses and the official declaration of university premises as Drug-Free Zones.

In the letter, the Minister emphasised the critical role of the educational institutions in shaping a drug-free future for Delhi. "The dream of a healthy, empowered, and drug-free Delhi can only be achieved with strong public and institutional participation," he wrote.

The initiative is part of the wider 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA)', a national campaign led by the Government of India for drug demand reduction.

The Minister also invited university students to attend the mega event being organised by the state government at 9 am at the Yamuna Sports Complex. The event is expected to see widespread participation from students, educators, and civil society members.

Universities Urged To take Lead In Anti-Drug Action

The Minister in his letter has highlighted that drug addiction poses a serious threat not just to individuals, but to families and society at large. "Universities must act as the first line of defense against this menace," he said, urging institutions to take proactive measures such as:

Establishing Nasha Mukti Clubs to create awareness and promote peer-led initiatives.

Declaring campuses as Drug-Free Zones with visible signages and policy enforcement.

Appointing dedicated nodal officers to coordinate anti-drug activities.

Uploading progress and initiatives on the NMBA portal/app for monitoring and impact assessment.

Engaging student volunteers, alumni networks, and social media influencers to amplify the campaign's outreach.

Creative activities like street plays, short video contests, cultural events, and sports competitions to involve students in spreading awareness in an engaging manner.

Further, institutions have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the ban on the sale of tobacco products within 100 meters of campus boundaries.

Coordinated Effort For A Drug-Free Delhi

The Department of Social Welfare, acting as the nodal agency for drug demand reduction in Delhi, will create a dedicated WhatsApp group for university nodal officers to share campaign-related information, photographs, and progress updates. This, the Minister said, will enable better coordination and monitoring.