Girl, 15, Out To Buy Snacks In Delhi Shot Dead By Alleged Lover: Cops

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her alleged lover in Delhi on Monday, said the police.

The incident was reported from north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

Initial investigation revealed that the girl, identified as Sumbul, had gone to a market with her friend to buy snacks.

At around 8:10 pm, Aryan, who is said to be Sumbul's alleged lover, arrived there with one of his friends and shot her multiple times in front of a clinic in the area's D Block.

The teenager was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her body has been preserved at the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.