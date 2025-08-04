Advertisement
Girl, 15, Out To Buy Snacks In Delhi Shot Dead By Alleged Lover: Cops

Initial investigation revealed that the girl, identified as Sumbul, had gone to a market with her friend Prachi to buy snacks.

Further investigation is underway, say officials.
  • A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her alleged lover in Delhi
  • The girl, identified as Sumbul, had gone to a market with her friend to buy snacks
  • The police have registered a case against the accused
New Delhi:

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her alleged lover in Delhi on Monday, said the police.

The incident was reported from north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

At around 8:10 pm, Aryan, who is said to be Sumbul's alleged lover, arrived there with one of his friends and shot her multiple times in front of a clinic in the area's D Block.

The teenager was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her body has been preserved at the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Delhi News, Delhi News Crime, Delhi News Latest
