2 Tiger Cubs Die At Delhi Zoo, Two Others Under Care

Two tiger cubs born at Delhi zoo earlier this month died on Friday morning, leaving just two survivors from a rare litter of six.

The zoo officials said the cubs, born on August 4 to seven-year-old tigress Aditi, had been battling a suspected infection.

After they showed symptoms, three of the four surviving cubs were shifted to the zoo hospital between the night of August 20 and 21.

Of these, two died in the early hours of Friday, while the third remains under intensive care.

Delhi zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said the carcasses of the dead cubs have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, for post-mortem examination.

"Out of the three hospitalised cubs, one is stable but under treatment. The cub brought in earlier on August 15 is being hand-reared separately and is doing well. It is feeding on milk," Kumar said.

Veterinary officer Abhijit Bhawal said the illness could be viral or haemoprotozoan in nature, adding that confirmation is awaited. "We are working hard to protect the remaining two cubs," he said.

The birth of six cubs earlier this month was the biggest tiger litter recorded at the Delhi zoo in two decades.

The facility, which has housed tigers since its inauguration in 1959, was chosen by the Central Zoo Authority under its conservation breeding programme launched in 2010 for 73 critically endangered wild animal species

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)