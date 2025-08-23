Delhi Education Department Invites Applications For State Teachers' Award 2025

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, has invited online applications for the State Teachers' Award 2025, which will be presented on Teachers' Day, September 5, to honour outstanding educators. Teachers can apply between August 20 and August 25, 2025, through edudel.nic.in. Along with the online application, hard copies and supporting documents must be submitted to district offices within the deadline.

Eligibility:

Principals, Vice-Principals, Heads of Schools, and teachers across primary to senior secondary levels.

At least seven years of regular service in government, aided, or recognised schools of Delhi as of March 31, 2025.

Recently retired teachers (academic year 2024-25) may also apply.

Those already awarded the State Teachers' Award cannot apply again, while Excellence in Education Awardees must observe a three-year gap.

Applications will be reviewed by District Level Committees.

Candidates must upload verified documents such as results, co-curricular records, inspection reports, and service details.

Minimum qualifying marks: 75% for RPVVs, Schools of Excellence, and unaided private schools; 60% for government and aided schools.

Final shortlisted applications will be forwarded to the State Selection Committee by August 28, 2025.

For queries, applicants can call 9910113011 or 9999799230 during working hours.

The DoE has urged eligible teachers to apply early and ensure accurate documentation for the Shikshak Mahakumbh - State Teachers' Award 2025.

Time Line For State Teachers' Award 2025:



Submission of online proforma/applications by the Principals, vice-principals, HoSs, teachers and librarians (other than special category).

August 20 to 25 (Till midnight)

Evaluation of online proforma/ applications of principals, vice-principals, HoSs, teachers and offline evaluation of applications by Librarians' working in DoE Govt. Schools by the district selection caommittee.

August 26 to 28

Online forwarding of all the short-listed applications of principals, vice-principals, HoSs, teachers (above bench mark) to State Selection Committee.

August 28

Submission of offline evaluated applications (Hard copy) of Librarian to State Selection Committee (Awards Branch).

August 28

Forwarding of Hard copies of the filled in proformas along with all attested documents by District Selection Committees to the State Selection Committee (Awards Branch).

August 29