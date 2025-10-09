Top 10 Global Universities Featured In World University Rankings 2026

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 has been released, showcasing the leading higher education institutions worldwide and providing a trusted reference for students, academics, governments, and industry experts. This year's list features 2,191 universities across 115 countries and territories, highlighting the evolving landscape of global higher education.

Key Highlights Of World University Rankings2026

University of Oxford retains its top position for the tenth consecutive year, largely due to its exceptional research environment score.

Princeton University rises to joint third place, marking the only US university to reach its best-ever ranking this year.

China now has five universities in the top 40, an increase from three last year, while its top institutions maintain strong positions.

Hong Kong secures a record six spots within the top 200, reflecting notable improvements in teaching metrics.

India now ranks second globally in terms of the number of universities featured, behind only the United States.

Top 10 Universities in the World

1 University of Oxford

2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

3 Princeton University

3 University of Cambridge

5 Harvard University

5 Stanford University

7 California Institute of Technology

8 Imperial College London

9 University of California, Berkeley

10 Yale University



The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has emerged as India's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing a position in the 201-250 rank band. This year, India has become the country with the second-highest number of universities featured in the global rankings, trailing only the United States.

