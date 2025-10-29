University Body Flags 22 Fake Universities; Degrees Declared Invalid, Delhi Tops List

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 22 institutions operating without approval and falsely projecting themselves as universities. The Commission has clarified that these institutes are not authorised under the UGC Act, 1956 to award degrees, making qualifications obtained from them invalid for jobs or further studies.

The action follows a recent case involving the Institute of Management and Engineering located in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur.

The commission stated that the institute does not hold recognition from either the Centre or any state government. Citing Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, the notice stressed that degrees issued by the institute carry no legal standing.

Delhi Records Highest Number of Fake Institutions

According to the state-wise list, Delhi has the highest number of such institutions with 10, followed by Uttar Pradesh with four. Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have two each, while Maharashtra and Puducherry have one each.

State-wise List Of Institutions Declared Fake

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University (Guntur, two addresses)

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Delhi

3. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Alipur

4. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

5. United Nations University, Delhi

6. Vocational University, Delhi

7. ADR-Centric Judicial University, Rajendra Place

8. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

9. Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Sanjay Enclave

10. Spiritual University, Rohini

11. World Peace of United Nations University, Pitampura

12. Institute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur

Kerala

13. International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, Kozhikode

14. St John's University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

15. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

16. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet

Uttar Pradesh

17. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

18. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

19. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

20. Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal

21. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

22. Institute of Alternative Medicine & Research, Kolkata

The notice warns students against enrolling in unapproved institutions running degree programmes in violation of Section 22 of the UGC Act. Such institutes, the commission noted, have a history of targeting students who remain unaware of official verification channels.

The commission has urged students to validate every higher education institution through official sources before taking admission to ensure their academic future is protected.