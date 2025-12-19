UGC Identifies Three Fake Universities From Delhi, Maharashtra And Karnataka, Warns Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification mentioning three new institutions as 'Fake universities'. Notifying National Backward Krushi Vidypeeth in Maharashtra, Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth in Karnataka and National Institute of Management Solution, Delhi as 'Fake'. UGC warned students, parents and teachers not to take admission in these institutions as any degree or diploma awarded by these institutes will not be valid for Higher education/ government employment purposes.

Also Read: University Body Flags 22 Fake Universities; Degrees Declared Invalid, Delhi Tops List

Official notification by the UGC stated, "This has come to the notice of UGC that National Backward Krushi Vidypeeth, Tadwal, Tal Akkalkot, District-Solapur, Maharshtra is awarding degrees in violation of UGC Act,1956. The UGC has included its name in the UGC list of Fake Universities. It is informed that National Backward Krushi Vidypeeth is neither recognized by UGC under Section 2(f) / Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 nor approved by AICTE and any other statutory body."

"Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Near S. K. Choultary, Devanur Main Road, Vijaya Nagara, Tumkur-572102, Karnataka, is awarding degrees in violation of UGC Act, 1956. The UGC has included its name in the UGC list of Fake Universities. It is informed that Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth is neither recognized by UGC under Section 2(f)/ Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 nor approved by AICTE and any other statutory body. Hence, it is not entitled to award any degree/diploma," added the notification.

"National Institute of Management Solution, B 1/1 2nd Floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi, now NIMS is neither recognized by UGC under Section 2(f)/ Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 nor entitled to award any degree. Its name has been included in the UGC list of fake universities, which is available on UGC website. Any degree issued by this institute so far is not valid for Higher Education/ Government Job purposes. National Institute of Management Solutions, B 1/1 IInd Floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi is not authorized to admit students in any Bachelor/Master degree programmes on behalf of any other university," mentioned the notification.

The university body emphasised that taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardise the career of the students therefore students must refrain from taking admission in these institutions.

UGC had earlier released a list of 22 institutions operating without approval and falsely projecting themselves as universities.

According to the state-wise list, Delhi has the highest number of such institutions with 10, followed by Uttar Pradesh with four. Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have two each, while Maharashtra and Puducherry have one each.