UGC Alerts Students As Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Surfaces Post Air Strikes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a statement on Wednesday refuting a fabricated notice being circulated in its name. The fake announcement falsely claimed that all examinations had been cancelled due to a so-called "war-like situation" in the country and advised students to leave for their homes.



This clarification came shortly after India carried out targeted airstrikes as part of Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was launched in retaliation for the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22.

In an X post, the UGC said, "A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name of UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC."

"All official updates are available only on the UGC website and its official social media channels. Spreading such misinformation is a punishable offence. Don't fall for fake information. Stay alert. Follow only official UGC sources," it added.

A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home.



UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC.



🔹 All… pic.twitter.com/JHSlQ3uBUp — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) May 7, 2025

As part of the operation, Indian forces successfully struck nine terrorist locations. The mission aimed to bring justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and eliminate high-ranking members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were reportedly responsible for planning assaults within India.

In the aftermath, Pakistan breached the Ceasefire Agreement by initiating artillery fire in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian defence officials reported that the Indian Army responded in a measured and appropriate manner.

"Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted on X.