Explained: What Constitutes Ragging And Why UGC Is Cracking Down On Non-Compliance

In view of rising concerns about student safety and mental well-being, the Commission has issued a fresh advisory urging institutions to strictly follow anti-ragging regulations and submit compliance details.

The UGC has already begun issuing show cause notices to defaulting institutions.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again reminded all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country of their legal and moral responsibility to ensure a ragging-free campus environment. In view of rising concerns about student safety and mental well-being, the Commission has issued a fresh advisory urging institutions to strictly follow anti-ragging regulations and submit compliance details at antiragging.in.

What Is Ragging?

Ragging is not limited to physical harassment. It covers a wide range of actions-verbal, emotional, and psychological-that cause discomfort, fear, or humiliation to a student. 

Here's what's ragging:

Mockery or Insult: If any student, through spoken or written words or actions, insults, mocks, or behaves inappropriately with a new or fellow student, it amounts to ragging.

Forced Actions: Asking a student to perform acts they are not comfortable with-or wouldn't ordinarily do-that result in shame, pain, or emotional distress is considered ragging.

Intimidation or Threats: Any disorderly or undisciplined activity that causes inconvenience, fear, physical or mental harm to another student also falls under ragging.

Disruption of Academic Activities: If a senior student's behaviour hampers the academic routine or learning of another student, that too qualifies as ragging.

UGC's Message: Zero tolerance, full compliance

The UGC mandates every institution to implement its 2009 Anti-Ragging Regulation in both letter and spirit. This includes obtaining online undertakings from all students and submitting an institutional compliance report at the beginning of every academic year.

Institutions that fail to comply may face serious consequences:

  • Withdrawal of UGC funding and research grants
  • Public listing as a non-compliant institution
  • Potential loss of affiliation or recognition

The UGC has already begun issuing show cause notices to defaulting institutions.

Anti Ragging, Non-compliance, University Grants Commission
