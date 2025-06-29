UGC Notice To 89 Institutions Includes IITs, IIMs Over Anti-Ragging Norm Violations

UGC Notice to IITs, IIMs: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice to 89 institutions across the country, including four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), for failing to comply with anti-ragging regulations.

As per the UGC Regulations on Ragging, 2009, every institution affiliated with UGC is required to submit Compliance Undertaking and Anti-Ragging undertakings from students.

According to the notice, "It has come to the attention of UGC that these institutions have not submitted the mandatory Anti-Ragging undertakings from students and the compliance undertakings from institutions, despite repeated advisories, follow-up calls from the Anti-Ragging Helpline, and direct interventions by the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency."

"Compliance with the UGC Regulation on Ragging, 2009 is mandatory for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Non-compliance not only breaches UGC guidelines but also endangers student safety, especially amid rising concerns regarding ragging-related distress and hostile campus environments," the notice stated.

The four IITs named in the defaulters' list include IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Hyderabad. The IIMs include IIM Bombay, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Tiruchirappalli. Other notable institutions cited for non-compliance are AIIMS Raebareli and the National Institutes of Design in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.

In response to the non-compliance, the institutions in the list are required to submit the Anti-Ragging undertakings written by students and compliance undertaking by institutions. Also, they must provide a comprehensive report on the measures taken by them to reduce ragging in their campuses.

The institutions that fail to comply within 30 days of the notice will be :