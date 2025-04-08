University Body Extends Deadline To Submit PhD Excellence Citation

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations for PhD Excellence Citation. Candidates can now submit their citations by April 15, 2025. The previous deadline to submit the same was March 31, 2025. The dates have been extended after UGC received requests from universities to extend the date to submit nominations.



An official notification by the UGC reads, "UGC invited nominations for 'PhD Excellence citation' from universities on 01.01.2025 with 31.03.2025 as last date to submit nominations. As UGC received requests from universities to extend the date to submit nominations. UGC has now decided to extend the last date till 15.04.2025. Universities are requested to complete nominations on the designated portal on or before 15.04.2025."



UGC has introduced the 'PhD Excellence Citation' to recognise young researchers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The initiative aims to create a robust research ecosystem through outstanding doctoral work in various disciplines, including Sciences (Agricultural, Medical), Engineering & Technology, Social Sciences (including Education & Humanities), Indian Languages, and Commerce & Management. The awards will recognise 10 researchers each year, with two citations awarded from each stream. The citation ceremony will be held annually on Teacher's Day, September 5.



The recognition aims to inspire and encourage young researchers to contribute to India's evolving academic and research landscape.



Selection process:

The selection process for the PhD Excellence Citation involves two stages: a university-level screening committee and a UGC-level selection committee.



At the university level, a screening committee will be formed to shortlist candidates for the citation from five disciplines: Sciences (including Agricultural and Medical Sciences), Engineering & Technology, Social Sciences (including Education & Humanities), Indian Languages, and Commerce & Management.

