UGC Warns Against Fake Engineering Institute In Delhi, Check Details

University Grants Commission has released a notification mentioning about an institute in Delhi that is offering unrecorgnised degree. As per the notification released by the university body, Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, is offering various degree courses/programmes that violate the rules, regulations and policies of the UGC Act, 1956.

Cautioning the students, UGC warned that taking admission in the 'self-styled institution' may jeopardize their career.

The notification reads, "It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that the Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, is offering various degree courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956."

The notice further highlights Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956: As per the act:

"(1) The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act, or a State Act, or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3, or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

(2) Save as provided in sub-section (I), "no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree."

"Whereas, Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi is neither recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956," the notification added.

For accessing the list of recognised universities and approved institutions, students visit the official UGC website at www.ugc.gov.in and check the HEls section.